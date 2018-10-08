Scott Wilson, ‘In Cold Blood’ and ‘Walking Dead’ actor, dies at 76
Scott Wilson appears during the 'Damien' panel at the A&E 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, California, in 2016. Wilson, who played the murderer Robert Hickock in 1967's 'In Cold Blood' and was a series regular on 'The Walking Dead,' has died. He was 76. AMC, the show's network, announced Wilson's death Saturday. | RICHARD SHOTWELL / INVISION / VIA AP

NEW YORK – Scott Wilson, who played the murderer Robert Hickock in 1967’s “In Cold Blood” and was a series regular on “The Walking Dead,” has died. He was 76.

AMC, the show’s network, announced Wilson’s death Saturday. The network calls Wilson’s character on “The Walking Dead,” veterinarian Hershel Greene, “the emotional core of the show.”

Wilson starred on the series from 2011 to 2014. His return for the upcoming season was announced just hours earlier on Saturday. Wilson already filmed his scenes for season nine.

In the same year as Wilson’s breakthrough in “In Cold Blood,” he also played murder suspect Harvey Oberst in “In the Heat of the Night.”

He appeared in 1974’s “The Great Gatsby” as George Wilson, in “The Right Stuff” as pilot Scott Crossfield and earned a Golden Globe nomination in 1980 for his performance in “The Ninth Configuration,” in which he played a former astronaut.

Scott Wilson appears during the 'Damien' panel at the A&E 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, California, in 2016. Wilson, who played the murderer Robert Hickock in 1967's 'In Cold Blood' and was a series regular on 'The Walking Dead,' has died. He was 76. AMC, the show's network, announced Wilson's death Saturday. | RICHARD SHOTWELL / INVISION / VIA AP Actor Scott Wilson in seen in 1967 during filming of the adaptation of the book, 'In Cold Blood.' Wilson, who played the murderer Robert Hickock in 1967's 'In Cold Blood' and was a series regular on 'The Walking Dead,' has died. | AP

