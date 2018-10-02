/

‘Vermeer: Making the Difference — Vermeer and Dutch Art’

THE UENO ROYAL MUSEUM

by Yukari Tanaka

Oct. 5-Feb. 3

Johannes Vermeer (1632-75), the Dutch Golden Age master often nicknamed the “magician of light,” was renowned for his sophisticated depiction of light and use of the expensive pigments to paint realistic genre pieces and portraits.

Of Vermeer’s 35 surviving works, nine have been brought to Japan to make this exhibition the largest showing of his work in the country. On loan from the Gemaldegalerie in Berlin, “The Wine Glass” (1661-62), painted when Vermeer was 27, is also being exhibited in Japan for the first time. Other masterpieces from museums in Europe and the U.S. include “The Milkmaid,” “A Lady Writing” and “Woman with a Pearl Necklace.”

The Ueno Royal Museum; 1-2 Ueno Park, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Ueno Stn. 9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. ¥2,700. Closed Dec. 13. 0570-008-035; www.vermeer.jp

