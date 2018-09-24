Japan’s Hirokazu Kore-eda wins lifetime achievement award at prestigious San Sebastian film festival
Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds up the Donostia Award in recognition of his prestigious film career while standing beside Thierry Fremaux, general delegate of the Cannes Film Festival, during the 66th San Sebastian Film Festival in San Sebastian, northern Spain, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

Kyodo

SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN – Director Hirokazu Kore-eda added to his growing list of accomplishments Sunday, becoming the first Asian to win the lifetime achievement award at the San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain.

Kore-eda won the Donostia Award at the prestigious film festival in recognition of his works and career. Earlier this year, the Japanese director won the Palme d’Or at the annual Cannes International Film Festival.

At the awards ceremony in San Sebastian, northern Spain, he expressed joy at receiving the accolade.

“I am just halfway through my career, so I felt that a lifetime achievement award was a bit early for me,” he joked.

Created in 1986, the Donostia Award “recognizes outstanding contributions to the film world of great names who will be part of cinema history forever.”

Kore-eda has been considered for the official selection at the San Sebastian festival four times and has twice won the audience award.

His Palme d’Or-winning film “Shoplifters” was also screened at the festival. The film depicts a family that, while living on a grandmother’s meager pension, sends its children to steal from stores.

