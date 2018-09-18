‘Masanori Ikeda Portrait Project 2012-2018 “Inase na Tokyo”‘

Sept. 22-Oct. 14

Masanori Ikeda began presenting his work at Dragged Out Studio, a gallery he managed himself in 1999, and later became known for his unusual scenic photography of aquarium tanks.

He began the “Masanori Ikeda Portrait Project” series in 2012, taking photos of people living in the Kanda area of Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward. Through more than 100 portraits of local citizens and their businesses, he has documented various areas undergoing reconstruction and recently expanded the project to cover the entire ward.

“Inase,” meaning “smart” or “dashing,” refers to ways to describe the area during the Edo Period (1603-1868), and Ikeda’s aims to capture the same lively aspects of the city today.

3331 Arts Chiyoda; 6-11-14 Sotokanda, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Suehirocho Stn. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. 03-6803-2441; www.3331.jp/en