‘Beauty in the Yumeji Style’

Sept. 26-Dec. 16

The bijinga (portraits of beautiful women) by Takehisa Yumeji (1884-1934) portrayed women in such a distinctive manner that it became known as “Yumeji beauty style.” Yumeji developed this poetic and minimalist yet romantic style after meeting his wife Tamaki, but it has also been attributed to the strong relationships he had with his mother and older sister. His works show a sympathy toward women in general, who at the time were socially and politically oppressed.

Through a showcase of masterpieces, including “A Nude Portrait of a West Coast Woman,” a rare oil painting for the predominantly print artist, and a large folding screen, Yumeji’s vision of the ideal woman — wide eyes, soft body lines and larger hands and feet — is emphasized in this exhibition.

Yumeji Art Museum; 2-1-32 Hama, Naka-ku, Okayama. Okayama Stn. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥800. Closed Mon. 086-271-1000; www.yumeji-art-museum.com