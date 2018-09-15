Tokyo International Film Festival announces opening, closing films and pre-festival screening of 2017 award-winner
Film screening: The Tokyo International Film Festival will show 2017's Audience Award-winning 'Tremble All You Want' at a special pre-festival event. The film stars Mayu Matsuoka. | ©2017 'TREMBLE ALL YOU WANT' PRODUCTION COMMITTEE

|

Staff Report

It was announced this past week that the Tokyo International Film Festival will kick off its 31st edition on Oct. 25 with the film “A Star Is Born,” starring pop star Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in his directorial debut.

The event closes with “Godzilla: The Planet Eater” on Nov. 3, which also happens to be the iconic monster’s birthday. In between, TIFF will host a Halloween bash, a fashion show, concerts, open-air screenings and, or course, a ton of movies.

To get film buffs in the mood for two weeks with the silver screen, TIFF will put on a special screening of last year’s Audience Award winning-film “Tremble All You Want” at Akasaka Civic Center Hall on Sept. 30. The Japan Times has 10 pairs of tickets to give away to the event, all you have to do is apply online here. The deadline for applications is Sept. 21.

