‘Lee Kit “We Used to Be More Sensitive”‘
© LEE KIT, COURTESY THE ARTIST AND SHUGOARTS

/

‘Lee Kit “We Used to Be More Sensitive”‘

HARA MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART

by Yukari Tanaka

Sept. 16-Dec. 24

Hong-Kong born artist Lee Kit is internationally acclaimed for his early textile works, which subtly reference everyday activities and objects, and were hand painted in pastel-colored checks and other patterns. Since then, he has shifted his focus to large-scale works, most recently converting entire exhibition spaces into installations using a combination of painting, drawing, light projection, video and daily objects.

The Hara Museum of Contemporary Art presents Kit’s latest installation, along with documentation of past, site-specific works, in an exploration of how the artist questions his own existence and his personal perception of the world.

Hara Museum of Contemporary Art; 4-7-25 Kitashinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo. Shinagawa Stn. 11 a.m.-5p.m. (Wed. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,100. Closed Mon. 03-3445-0651; www.haramuseum.or.jp

LATEST ART STORIES

Kaii Higashiyama's "Toshodaiji Miei-do Murals: Mountain Clouds" (detail, 1975)
The painterly prayers of Higashiyama
"Higashiyama Kaii Retrospective (1908-1999)" at The Museum of Modern Art, Kyoto, actually only presents half of Higashiyama's life. It's a truncated career survey focusing on the mid-to later-life ...
'Challengers in Nihonga: Taikan, Shunso, Kokei, and Gyoshu'
Sept. 15-Nov. 11 After the Meiji Restoration of 1868 brought an end to Japan's isolation, the influence of an influx of Western-style painting threatened to overshadow traditional Japanese art. ...
"Memorise #1" (2018)
'Misato Kurimune Solo Exhibition "Still Remained"'
Sept. 14-Oct. 13 Based in her hometown of Kobe, contemporary artist Misato Kurimune studied printmaking at the Kyoto Seika University and now creates mixed media works that question the notions ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

© LEE KIT, COURTESY THE ARTIST AND SHUGOARTS