‘Lee Kit “We Used to Be More Sensitive”‘

Sept. 16-Dec. 24

Hong-Kong born artist Lee Kit is internationally acclaimed for his early textile works, which subtly reference everyday activities and objects, and were hand painted in pastel-colored checks and other patterns. Since then, he has shifted his focus to large-scale works, most recently converting entire exhibition spaces into installations using a combination of painting, drawing, light projection, video and daily objects.

The Hara Museum of Contemporary Art presents Kit’s latest installation, along with documentation of past, site-specific works, in an exploration of how the artist questions his own existence and his personal perception of the world.

Hara Museum of Contemporary Art; 4-7-25 Kitashinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo. Shinagawa Stn. 11 a.m.-5p.m. (Wed. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,100. Closed Mon. 03-3445-0651; www.haramuseum.or.jp