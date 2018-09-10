Search on after German pop star apparently leaps from cruise liner off Labrador

AFP-JIJI

MONTREAL, QUEBEC – Search and rescue workers were actively seeking Sunday a German pop star who went missing while on a cruise off Canada’s coast, the Royal Canadian Navy said.

The 33-year-old pop singer, Daniel Kueblboeck, was believed to have jumped off the AIDAluna cruise ship about 200 km (124 miles) north of St. Johns, Newfoundland and Labrador, according to the cruise line.

A passenger was seen throwing himself into the sea, and the search of the boat then established that the singer was missing, the cruise line said.

He was traveling on his own, and was not on tour, according to the same source.

An alert was sounded early Sunday.

A military helicopter and a surveillance aircraft were sent to the area, as well as two ships.

“They were dispatched to the area and arrived midafternoon,” military spokesman Mark Gough told AFP.

“The search is still going on.”

After dark, the air and sea units had to be reduced due to no visibility. But a smaller Coast Guard craft is continuing the mission overnight into Monday, a Navy spokesman said.

Kueblboeck gained fame in Germany after he took part in 2002 and in early 2003 in a popular national reality show.

