/ |

Finding beauty amid defeat: Jan Morris’ ‘Battleship Yamato: Of War, Beauty and Irony’

by Hiroaki Sato

Contributing Writer

The Yamato, the subject of British historian Jan Morris’ “Battleship Yamato: Of War, Beauty and Irony,” was the “mastodonic” yet “very beautiful ship” that U.S. historian Rear Adm. Samuel Eliot Morison lauded in his 1963 book, “The Two-Ocean War.”

Battleship Yamato: Of War, Beauty and Irony, by Jan Morris.
96 pages
W.W. NORTON & COMPANY, Nonfiction.

Toward the end of World War II, the Imperial Japanese Navy put together the remnants of its warships to form a fleet of 10 — a battleship, a cruiser and eight destroyers — and sent it toward Okinawa, “naked of air cover.” Within two hours of U.S. air attacks beginning, the fleet was no more. Among the six ships sunk, along with about 3,700 officers and sailors, was the Yamato.

In his 1952 tribute to survivor Mitsuru Yoshida’s book, “Requiem for Battleship Yamato,” Yukio Mishima invoked the Battle of Thermopylae, calling the hopeless sortie “a perfect imperative,” a “beauty.” “Down the centuries,” Morris writes, men have “paradoxically drawn inspiration of many kinds” from war, “the pride and splendor of it all, the undeniable beauty, the excitement of battle, the elegiac calm of defeat, the magnificence of human strength and courage,” all of which she finds in “the story of Yamato.”

Amply illustrated with photos of the Yamato and its crew, and paintings such as Jacques-Louis David’s “Leonidas at Thermopylae,” Picasso’s “Guernica,” and Velazquez’s “The Surrender of Breda,” Morris likens the Yamato’s finale to Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” — “at once somewhat grand, pathetic and grateful.”

LATEST BOOKS STORIES

Strongly autobiographical, 'Death by Water' reflects on Kenzaburo Oe's own oeuvre
Taking its title from T. S. Eliot's "The Waste Land," Oe's strongly autobiographical novel — published in 2009 at the age of 74 — sees his elderly fictional alter ego, Kogito Choko, ...
Yokohama, risen from the ashes: 140,000 people are thought to have died in the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake, which destroyed 90 percent of the buildings in Yokohama.
'Yokohama Burning': Destruction, massacre and tornadoes of fire
On Sept. 1, millions of people in Japan took part in various emergency drills such as ducking under desks, avoiding falling objects and evacuating buildings. It was all part of Disaster Prevention ...
'Isako Isako': No punches pulled when confronting internment
Mia Ayumi Malhotra's collection of poetry enters the world at an apposite moment, when the U.S. government has been locking children in cages and blanket-labeling Mexicans and Muslims as the ene...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

, ,