Japanese violinist wins second prize in prestigious Brahms contest in Austria

Maine Nishiyama of Japan won second prize in the violin category of the annual International Johannes Brahms Competition held Friday in Poertschach, Austria.

Nishiyama, 18, is currently studying at the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna. She said after the competition that it is her dream to perform as a soloist at the Viennese Music Association hall in the future.

The Johannes Brahms competition is one of the most prestigious music contests in Europe and this year’s event was the 25th to be held.