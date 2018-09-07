The Hyoge Matsuri
March of the merrymakers: A parade of men dressed in makeshift samurai outfits march in honor of samurai Yanobe Heiroku.

The Hyoge Matsuri

by Yuki Yamauchi

Staff Writer

If you’re in the vicinity of Shin Pond in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, this weekend, don’t be alarmed if you’re suddenly surrounded by a mischievous gang of goofballs.

It’s all part of the Hyoge Matsuri, a festival that is held in memory of a samurai named Yanobe Heiroku (1610-85), who saved locals from a water shortage.

Festival participants, decked out in elaborate face paint and acting silly, will walk a 2-kilometer stretch to reach the pond. Once they arrive, they’ll jump into the water carrying a mikoshi (portable shrine).

The Hyoge Matsuri takes place around Shin Pond in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, on Sept. 9 (2-4 p.m.). Admission is free. For more details, visit www.city.takamatsu.kagawa.jp/kurashi/kosodate/bunka/bunkazai/hyouge_matsuri.html.

