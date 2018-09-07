There are plenty of opportunities for people in Japan to interact with Chinese culture, from visiting panda cub Xiang Xiang at the Ueno Zoo to dining out in Yokohama’s Chinatown. An event in Yoyogi Park this weekend offers another opportunity.

One of the main highlights of the China Festival is sure to be the food for sale. Some of the dishes include a variety of noodles, shōronpō (soup dumplings) and bubble tea.

For those who like a little bit of danger in their dining, check out the eight restaurants competing in a competition to determine who has the spiciest food. The competitors will serve, for example, Sichuan-style mabō dōfu (spicy tofu with ground beef) and chicken in chili sauce at their stalls. Don’t forget to keep a bottle of water nearby.

There will also be booths that offer workshops that teach people how to make traditional dolls and toys as well as selling Chinese goods.

No event at Yoyogi Park is complete without stage performances, and appearing at China Festival will be arts troupes from Beijing and Anqing, erhu artist WeiWei Wuu, solo singer Long Meng Rou, pop rock duo Garnidelia and members from rock band Bakufu Slump.

China Festival 2018 takes place at Yoyogi Park in Shibuya Ward on Sept. 8 and 9 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.). Admission is free, but dishes cost extra. The event will be canceled if the weather is bad. For more details, visit www.chinafes.net.