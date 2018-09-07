Oscars backtrack on plan for a popular film award this year

AP

LOS ANGELES – The organization that bestows the Academy Awards says it is suspending plans to award a new Oscar for popular films at the 2019 ceremony amid widespread backlash to the idea.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says it will further study plans for the category. It wrote in a statement that it recognized that implementing a new award three quarters of the way into the year creates challenges for films that have already been released.

The film academy announced the new category for “outstanding achievement in popular film” last month. There were immediate questions about what the criteria would be for a “popular film” and many inside and outside the film industry wondered how it would impact critically and commercially popular films such as “Black Panther.” The superhero blockbuster has been cited as a possible best picture contender.

“There has been a wide range of reactions to the introduction of a new award, and we recognize the need for further discussion with our members,” the academy’s CEO, Dawn Hudson, said in a statement.

The 91st annual Oscars will be held Feb. 24 in Los Angeles. The ceremony will undergo some changes this year, with the academy planning to shorten the ceremony to three hours. In order to do so, it plans to hand out Oscars in six to eight categories during commercial breaks.

The academy still plans to shorten the awards season by moving up the 2020 Oscars a few weeks to Feb. 9, 2020.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Paul McCartney performs "Michelle" in the White House on June 2, 2010, when President Barack Obama presented him with the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, awarded by the Library of Congress.
Confident and content, Paul McCartney rejuvenates sound in ambitious first album in five years
As perhaps the biggest living legend of rock, Paul McCartney would raise few eyebrows if he stayed in a comfort zone — rehashing Beatles tunes to adoring nostalgists. Instead, the 76-year-old ha...
Kevin Spacey and Steven Seagal
No L.A. sex charges for Kevin Spacey, Steven Seagal, Anthony Anderson
The Los Angeles District Attorney's office said Tuesday it would not prosecute actor Kevin Spacey on a 1992 sexual assault accusation because it fell outside the California statute of limitations. ...
Ronan Farrow attends the Time 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world in New York in April. Farrow says that NBC News Chairman Andy Lack's explanation of why the network wouldn't air his story alleging sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein contains several false and misleading statements.
Ronan Farrow says NBC was misleading in explanation of his Harvey Weinstein scoop
NBC News' decision to pass on Ronan Farrow's investigation into Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct is an open wound, with Farrow and one of Weinstein's accusers criticizing the network's ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

An Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2015. The organization that bestows the Academy Awards says it is suspending plans to award a new Oscar for popular films amid widespread backlash to the idea. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says Thursday that it will study plans for the category further. | MATT SAYLES / INVISION / VIA AP

, ,