‘Gotairei in Kyoto: The Elegant Court Culture of Enthronements and Grand Harvest Festivals’

Sept. 1-Oct. 8

As Japan celebrates the 150th anniversary since the Meiji Restoration (1868), it also faces its final year of the Heisei Era (1989-), with Emperor Akihito’s abdication set for April 2019.

Joining other imperial-related exhibitions at the Kyoto City Museum of Art Annex and the Miyako Messe, this Hosomi Museum show looks at the history of Japanese accession, imperial enthronement ceremonies and other court culture from the Heian Period (794-1185) to today. Included are rare historical documents, illustrations, folding screens, picture scrolls and replicas of ceremonial displays and rituals.

Hosomi Museum; 6-3 Saishoji-cho, Okazaki, Sakyo-ku, Kyoto. Higashiyama Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 075-752-5555; www.emuseum.or.jp/eng