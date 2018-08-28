‘Tadanori Yokoo: The Complete Drawings for Genka by Jakucho Setouchi 1974-1975’

Sept. 5-Oct. 20

Between 1974 and ’75, Tadanori Yokoo, an artist and graphic designer renowned for colorful and eccentric paintings and designs, was commissioned to produce illustrations for “Genka,” a historical novel by Harumi Setouchi (now known as Jakucho Setouchi). The existence of the original sketches for these illustrations was unknown until December 2015, when the Yokoo Tadanori Museum of Contemporary Art in Hyogo revealed them to the public for the first time.

All 371 of these small but detailed monotone works, which were printed with Setouchi’s serialized novel in Tokyo Shimbun, are now on loan to the Ginza Graphic Gallery in Tokyo.

Ginza Graphic Gallery; DNP Ginza Bldg. 1F, 7-7-2 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo. Ginza Stn. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Closed Sun., holidays. 03-3571-5206; www.dnp.co.jp/gallery/ggg_e