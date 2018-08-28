‘Zen and the Art of Cultural Exchange: An Invitation to Calligraphy and Ink Painting’
'Budai and Jiang Mahe in Discussion on Buddhism' by Yintuoluo, with inscription by Chushi Fanqi (14th century), a National Treasure | NEZU MUSEUM

/

‘Zen and the Art of Cultural Exchange: An Invitation to Calligraphy and Ink Painting’

NEZU MUSEUM

by Yukari Tanaka

Sept. 1-Oct. 8

Zen monks in China and Japan developed strong relationships during the Middle Ages as they traveled between the two countries via merchant ships.

Among the skills and teachings that they exchanged during this time were unique calligraphic techniques. Inspired by the work of Chinese literati painters, Japanese Zen monks began to produce their own ink classics, ranging from inscribed poetry to paintings.

This exhibition introduces bokuseki (a bold calligraphic style) and suibokuga (ink-wash painting) masterpieces, including an Important Cultural Property by the Chinese monk Mugaku Sogen and a National Treasure by Shomaka, a Chinese monk who was highly acclaimed in and outside of China.

Nezu Museum; 6-5-1 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Omotesando Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,100. Closed Mon. 03-3400-2536; www.nezu-muse.or.jp/en

LATEST ART STORIES

Kohei Nawa looks at his "Throne" (2018) sculpture, which was installed under I.M. Pei's 1989 glass pyramid at the Louvre in Paris.
The Louvre has a new seat of power
This year, Paris has had a little bit of a Japanese makeover. To celebrate the 160th anniversary of diplomatic ties between France and Japan, the capital is hosting Japonismes 2018: Les Ames en Res...
"Balance Study from Laszlo Moholy-Nagy's Preliminary Course, 1924-25" (1995), anonymous
An education in modernist art teaching
The Bauhaus art school was established in 1919 in the Weimar Republic (1919-33)as a pedagogical experiment fusing theory and practice. It had a broad impact in Germany and abroad in the transcul...
Untitled
'Tadanori Yokoo: The Complete Drawings for Genka by Jakucho Setouchi 1974-1975'
Sept. 5-Oct. 20 Between 1974 and '75, Tadanori Yokoo, an artist and graphic designer renowned for colorful and eccentric paintings and designs, was commissioned to produce illustrations for "Gen...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

'Budai and Jiang Mahe in Discussion on Buddhism' by Yintuoluo, with inscription by Chushi Fanqi (14th century), a National Treasure | NEZU MUSEUM