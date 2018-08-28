‘Zen and the Art of Cultural Exchange: An Invitation to Calligraphy and Ink Painting’

Sept. 1-Oct. 8

Zen monks in China and Japan developed strong relationships during the Middle Ages as they traveled between the two countries via merchant ships.

Among the skills and teachings that they exchanged during this time were unique calligraphic techniques. Inspired by the work of Chinese literati painters, Japanese Zen monks began to produce their own ink classics, ranging from inscribed poetry to paintings.

This exhibition introduces bokuseki (a bold calligraphic style) and suibokuga (ink-wash painting) masterpieces, including an Important Cultural Property by the Chinese monk Mugaku Sogen and a National Treasure by Shomaka, a Chinese monk who was highly acclaimed in and outside of China.

Nezu Museum; 6-5-1 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Omotesando Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,100. Closed Mon. 03-3400-2536; www.nezu-muse.or.jp/en