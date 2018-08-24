Kamen Rider tops list of favorite childhood heroes in survey by Japanese firm

The popular television superhero Kamen Rider topped a list of heroes people admired in their childhoods, with Sailor Moon, the heroine in a 1990s anime series, coming first among women, according to a survey by Mitsubishi Electric Engineering Co.

In the survey of the company’s employees, Kamen Rider, a superhero in the long-running live-action TV series, was the most popular childhood hero among respondents across various generations.

“The scene in which the hero changed his appearance to become Kamen Rider was cool,” a respondent in his 50s said.

Ranked second was Ultraman, a character that became a social phenomenon for its battles against monsters featuring special effects.

The hero Son Goku from “Dragon Ball,” an anime series based on the popular comic, ranked third, followed by Ultra Seven, another TV series hero, and Hyuma Hoshi from “Kyojin no Hoshi” (“Star of the Giants”), a popular old-time baseball comic.

Among female respondents, Usagi Tsukino from the “Sailor Moon” series topped the list.

“I liked her signature phrase and pose,” a respondent in her 20s said.

The runner-up was Lunlun Flower from “Hano no Ko Lunlun” (“The Flower Child Lunlun”), a popular TV anime series in the 1970s.

The survey was conducted in June, with answers received from a total of 133 employees from their teens to their 60s.