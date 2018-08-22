Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle quits new Bond flick over ‘creative differences’
Director Danny Boyle attends FX Networks' annual all-star party in New York in March. Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, along with star Daniel Craig, announced Tuesday that Danny Boyle has exited the project over 'creative differences.' | EVAN AGOSTINI / INVISION / VIA AP

Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle quits new Bond flick over ‘creative differences’

AFP-JIJI

LOS ANGELES – Oscar-winning British film director Danny Boyle has exited the 25th James Bond movie over “creative differences,” the official 007 website announced on Tuesday.

“Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25,” the site said, referencing the producers and star of the long-running British spy movie franchise.

The film is due for release on Oct. 25 next year in Britain, with Universal handling the international distribution. MGM and EON Productions plan to release it in the U.S. on Nov. 8, 2019.

It was not immediately clear whether Boyle’s exit would delay the production, with filming expected to begin in December.

Boyle was beginning the casting process, Variety magazine reported, for new Bond girl and villain.

There was no announcement on Boyle’s replacement but the producers were said to be interested in admired Scottish director David Mackenzie (“Hell or High Water”) and Denis Villeneuve (“Blade Runner 2049”) before the “Trainspotting” and “Slumdog Millionaire” director was hired.

Craig is due to return for a fifth appearance as the legendary British spy for the 25th as yet untitled film in the storied 007 franchise.

Boyle, 61, who won an Academy Award in 2009 for “Slumdog Millionaire,” was due to partner again with screenwriter John Hodge on the new movie.

The pair worked together on two “Trainspotting” movies, in 1996 and 2017, and “The Beach,” starring Leonardo di Caprio.

Boyle, who also directed 2015’s “Steve Jobs” and “28 Days Later” in 2002, had previously said he was working on “a great idea” for a James Bond script but was unsure if it would be made.

The film is expected to be Craig’s last time playing the spy, having previously starred in “Casino Royale,” “Quantum of Solace,” “Skyfall” and “Spectre.”

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Post Malone poses with the award for song of the year for "Rockstar" in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New Yor Mondayk. Post Malone is thanking fans for their prayers now that his private jet that blew two tires taking off from a small New Jersey airport landed safely in New York Tuesday.
Rapper Post Malone's jet lands safely in New York after two tires blow on takeoff
A private jet carrying rapper Post Malone blew two tires during takeoff at a small New Jersey airport on Tuesday but made a safe emergency landing hours later in upstate New York, prompting the rap...
This combination photo shows cover images from the Eagles albums "Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975" (left) and "Hotel California." The Recording Industry Association of America said Monday that the Eagles' album "Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975," released in 1976, is now certified 38x platinum, which means sales and streams of the album have reached 38 million copies. RIAA also said that the Eagles' "Hotel California," released in 1977, is now 26x platinum and makes it the third best-selling album of all-time.
Beating the King of Pop, The Eagles have No. 1 album of all-time, selling 38 million copies
The Eagles' greatest hits album has moonwalked past Michael Jackson's "Thriller" to become history's best-selling album of all-time in the U.S. The Recording Industry Association of America told...
Actress Asia Argento speaks about being raped by Harvey Weinstein as director Ava Duvernay looks during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, in France in May. Argento, one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment, recently settled a complaint filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him when he was 17, the New York Times reported.
#MeToo activist Asia Argento settled sex assault complaint involving actor when he was 17: report
Italian actress Asia Argento — one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment — recently settled a complaint filed against her by a young actor and musician wh...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Director Danny Boyle attends FX Networks' annual all-star party in New York in March. Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, along with star Daniel Craig, announced Tuesday that Danny Boyle has exited the project over 'creative differences.' | EVAN AGOSTINI / INVISION / VIA AP

, , , ,