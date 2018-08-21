Beating the King of Pop, The Eagles have No. 1 album of all-time, selling 38 million copies
This combination photo shows cover images from the Eagles albums 'Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975' (left) and 'Hotel California.' The Recording Industry Association of America said Monday that the Eagles' album 'Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975,' released in 1976, is now certified 38x platinum, which means sales and streams of the album have reached 38 million copies. RIAA also said that the Eagles' 'Hotel California,' released in 1977, is now 26x platinum and makes it the third best-selling album of all-time. | RHINO / ELEKTRA / VIA AP

Beating the King of Pop, The Eagles have No. 1 album of all-time, selling 38 million copies

AP

NEW YORK – The Eagles’ greatest hits album has moonwalked past Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” to become history’s best-selling album of all-time in the U.S.

The Recording Industry Association of America told The Associated Press on Monday that the Eagles’ album — “Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975” — is now certified 38x platinum, which means sales and streams of the album have reached 38 million copies.

The album was released in 1976 and pushes Jackson’s “Thriller,” which is 33x platinum, to second place.

RIAA also said that the Eagles’ “Hotel California,” released in 1977, is now 26x platinum and makes it the third best-selling album of all-time.

The last time RIAA tallied sales for the Eagles’ greatest hits album was in 2006, when it said it was 29x platinum. Sales and streams for “Thriller” were last updated last year.

“We are grateful for our families, our management, our crew, the people at radio and, most of all, the loyal fans who have stuck with us through the ups and downs of 46 years. It’s been quite a ride,” Don Henley said in a statement.

RIAA’s platinum status was once equivalent to selling 1 million albums or songs, but in 2013 the company began incorporating streaming from YouTube, Spotify and other digital music services to determine certification for albums and songs.

Now 1,500 streams of an album is equivalent to an album sale. Also, 10 song downloads equals 1 album sale.

The Eagles, who formed in Los Angeles in the early 1970s, mastered the mix of rock ‘n’ roll and country music, and the band’s hits — including “Hotel California” and “Take It Easy” — became part of the soundtrack of that decade. They broke up in 1980, coming back together 14 years later with Henley and Glenn Frey being the only remaining original members. Frey died in 2016, but the Grammy-winning band remains on tour.

The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 and received the Kennedy Center Honor in 2016.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Actress Asia Argento speaks about being raped by Harvey Weinstein as director Ava Duvernay looks during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, in France in May. Argento, one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment, recently settled a complaint filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him when he was 17, the New York Times reported.
#MeToo activist Asia Argento settled sex assault complaint involving actor when he was 17: report
Italian actress Asia Argento — one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment — recently settled a complaint filed against her by a young actor and musician wh...
Malian singer Khaira Arby is seen in Bamako in 2014. Khaira Arby died on Monday.
Mali singer Khaira Arby, 'Nightingale of Timbuktu,' dies at 59
Malian singer Khaira Arby, whose vocal prowess earned her the honorific "The Nightingale of Timbuktu," has died, her family said on Monday. She was 59. One of a generation of legendary musicians...
People pray as the Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks celebrating the life of singer Aretha Franklin at her father's church, New Bethel Baptist, during a Sunday morning service in Detroit.
Melodious service honors Aretha Franklin at father's Detroit Baptist church
Congregants celebrated the life of Aretha Franklin at her father's Baptist church in Detroit at the first Sunday service since her death, with her powerful voice again ringing out within its walls ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This combination photo shows cover images from the Eagles albums 'Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975' (left) and 'Hotel California.' The Recording Industry Association of America said Monday that the Eagles' album 'Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975,' released in 1976, is now certified 38x platinum, which means sales and streams of the album have reached 38 million copies. RIAA also said that the Eagles' 'Hotel California,' released in 1977, is now 26x platinum and makes it the third best-selling album of all-time. | RHINO / ELEKTRA / VIA AP Don Henley (left) and Glenn Frey of The Eagles perform on the 'History of the Eagles' tour at the Forum in Los Angeles in 2014. The Eagles' greatest hits album has surpassed Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' as the best-selling album of all time. | JOHN SHEARER / INVISION / VIA AP Pop star Michael Jackson performs the first of two concerts at the National Stadium in Singapore in 1993. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,