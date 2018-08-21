Mali singer Khaira Arby, ‘Nightingale of Timbuktu,’ dies at 59
Malian singer Khaira Arby is seen in Bamako in 2014. Khaira Arby died on Monday. | SEBASTIEN RIEUSSEC / VIA AFP-JIJI

Mali singer Khaira Arby, ‘Nightingale of Timbuktu,’ dies at 59

AFP-JIJI

BAMAKO – Malian singer Khaira Arby, whose vocal prowess earned her the honorific “The Nightingale of Timbuktu,” has died, her family said on Monday. She was 59.

One of a generation of legendary musicians from the ancient northwestern Malian city, Arby became a major voice for peace in her troubled country.

“My aunt died on Sunday in a hospital in Bamako. (She) will be buried on Monday in an official ceremony,” her nephew Amadou Diallo, a teacher, said in Timbuktu.

Arby began her musical career at the age of 11, developing powerful, swooping vocal skills that earned her glowing international reviews in 2010 with the album “Timbuktu Tarab” — a showcase for the diversity of Malian music.

Her songs were sung in Arabic, Bambara, Tamasheq and Songhai, languages reflecting the diverse ethnic mix of the vast Sahel country.

Many carried a strong social theme, touching on fame empowerment, female genital mutilation and the suffering of a country struggling with ethnic and jihadi violence.

Culture Minister Ndiaye Ramatoulaye Diallo said Malians felt “great sadness” at Arby’s death.

“Some called her ‘The Nightingale of Timbuktu’ but the truth is that, from the Berber blues of the Sahara to mandingo groove, she was also open to diversity, soaking up the fertile breath of mixity, taking up her social role as a weaver of links” between communities, she said.

“She was like a link between northern and southern Mali,” Ismael Diallo, a researcher at the National University of Bamako, told AFP.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Actress Asia Argento speaks about being raped by Harvey Weinstein as director Ava Duvernay looks during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, in France in May. Argento, one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment, recently settled a complaint filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him when he was 17, the New York Times reported.
#MeToo activist Asia Argento settled sex assault complaint involving actor when he was 17: report
Italian actress Asia Argento — one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment — recently settled a complaint filed against her by a young actor and musician wh...
People pray as the Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks celebrating the life of singer Aretha Franklin at her father's church, New Bethel Baptist, during a Sunday morning service in Detroit.
Melodious service honors Aretha Franklin at father's Detroit Baptist church
Congregants celebrated the life of Aretha Franklin at her father's Baptist church in Detroit at the first Sunday service since her death, with her powerful voice again ringing out within its walls ...
President George W. Bush awards singer Aretha Franklin the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award, the highest civilian award, in the East Room of the White House in Washington in 2005. Franklin died Thursday at her home in Detroit. She was 76. Throughout Franklin's career, "The Queen of Soul" often returned to Washington for performances that at times put her in line with key moments of U.S. history.
Aretha Franklin came to Washington to sing — and for history
As a 21-year-old Aretha Franklin worked on her singing voice in New York during the summer of 1963 as her father, the Rev. C. L. Franklin, raced to finish the final touches on the planned March on ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Malian singer Khaira Arby is seen in Bamako in 2014. Khaira Arby died on Monday. | SEBASTIEN RIEUSSEC / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , ,