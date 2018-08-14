‘Imitation Exhibit’
'Surreal — Nothing is perfect, but I can't accept anything less than perfect.'

/

‘Imitation Exhibit’

PARCO MUSEUM

by Yukari Tanaka

Aug. 9-Sept. 2

Imitations, whether natural or manmade, can both fascinate and confuse viewers through trickery and illusion, sometimes appearing so realistic, it becomes hard to distinguish them as fake.

Featuring hyperrealistic works, including body painting and makeup, as well as trick photography, trompe l’oeil installations, illustrations, and an exploration of fake goods, this showcase of “imitations” reminds viewers that art itself is often referred to as an imitation of life.

Highlights include the work of Seiji Kawasaki, whose wood carvings of food items look truly realistic.

Parco Museum; Ikebukuro Parco Main Bldg. 7F, 1-28-2 Minami Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo. Ikebukuro Stn. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. ¥800. 052-243-8600; www.tv-aichi.co.jp/sokkuri

