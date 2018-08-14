‘Gendai Gokan and Haruo Tomiyama: A Photographer Who Transcended Language’
'Kamitsu (Overcrowding)' (1964) | © HARUO TOMIYAMA ARCHIVES

/

‘Gendai Gokan and Haruo Tomiyama: A Photographer Who Transcended Language’

FUJIFILM SQUARE

by Yukari Tanaka

Aug. 1-Oct. 31

Haruo Tomiyama (1935-2016) was at the frontline of photojournalism during the 1960s, a time when Japan faced significant societal and political changes and journalism was at its heyday. His “Gendai Gokan” series, commissioned by the Asahi Journal magazine, was inspired by the theme of “overcrowding,” one of the buzzwords that was used to describe Japan in the ’60s. Tomiyama continued to produce thematic work, covering topics such as “era” and “words,” throughout his career.

This comprehensive exhibition includes prints from the “Gendai Gokan” series, selected and produced by the photographer himself in 1998, and introduces other works by Tomiyama, whose awards include the Photographic Society of Japan’s Photographer of the Year Award in 1980 and Japan’s Purple Ribbon medal in 2003.

Fujifilm Square; Tokyo Midtown, 9-7-3 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Roppongi Stn. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. 03-6271-3350; fujifilmsquare.jp/en

LATEST ART STORIES

Banquet (2018)
Mami Kosemura says it with flowers
Mami Kosemura's photographic and video reworkings of sumptuous 17th-century still lifes and animated 15th-century profile portraits are very postmodern in their focus on copying and re-examinati...
"Surreal — Nothing is perfect, but I can't accept anything less than perfect."
'Imitation Exhibit'
Aug. 9-Sept. 2 Imitations, whether natural or manmade, can both fascinate and confuse viewers through trickery and illusion, sometimes appearing so realistic, it becomes hard to distinguish them...
"Autumnal Scenery by the Lake in Mist," an Important Cultural Property attributed to Zhao Lingrang (12th century)
'A Collection of Chinese and Korean Paintings in Yamato Bunkakan'
Aug. 24-Sept. 30 The Museum of Yamato Bunkakan has built an extensive collection of East Asian art, with its painting acquisitions highlighting the cultural and natural characteristics of differ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

'Kamitsu (Overcrowding)' (1964) | © HARUO TOMIYAMA ARCHIVES