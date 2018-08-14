‘Gendai Gokan and Haruo Tomiyama: A Photographer Who Transcended Language’

Aug. 1-Oct. 31

Haruo Tomiyama (1935-2016) was at the frontline of photojournalism during the 1960s, a time when Japan faced significant societal and political changes and journalism was at its heyday. His “Gendai Gokan” series, commissioned by the Asahi Journal magazine, was inspired by the theme of “overcrowding,” one of the buzzwords that was used to describe Japan in the ’60s. Tomiyama continued to produce thematic work, covering topics such as “era” and “words,” throughout his career.

This comprehensive exhibition includes prints from the “Gendai Gokan” series, selected and produced by the photographer himself in 1998, and introduces other works by Tomiyama, whose awards include the Photographic Society of Japan’s Photographer of the Year Award in 1980 and Japan’s Purple Ribbon medal in 2003.

Fujifilm Square; Tokyo Midtown, 9-7-3 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Roppongi Stn. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. 03-6271-3350; fujifilmsquare.jp/en