Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin gravely ill: report
Aretha Franklin performs at the world premiere of 'Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives' at Radio City Music Hall in April 2017. | INVISION/ VIA AP

Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin gravely ill: report

AFP-JIJI

CHICAGO – Singer Aretha Franklin, a multiple Grammy award-winner star whose legacy stretches back decades, is gravely ill and surrounded by relatives, a reporter and family friend wrote on his website Monday.

The 76 year-old Queen of Soul Franklin, known for hits such as “Respect” (1967) and “I Say a Little Prayer” (1968), “is gravely ill in Detroit. The family is asking for prayers and privacy,” wrote Roger Friedman on the Showbiz 411 website.

Franklin, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2010, last performed in November 2017 for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in New York. Her final public performance was in Philadelphia in August 2017.

“It was a miraculous show as Aretha was already then fighting exhaustion and dehydration,” Friedman wrote, describing the Philadelphia performance.

Throughout her lengthy career Franklin accumulated 18 Grammy awards, including one for Lifetime Achievement.

Franklin’s hits include “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” (1968), “Day Dreaming” (1972), “Jump to It” (1982), “Freeway of Love” (1985) and “A Rose Is Still A Rose,” (1998).

In 1987 she became the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“I Knew You Were Waiting for Me,” a duet she sang with the late British singer George Michael, was one of her Grammy-winning hits.

In 2005 Franklin was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the highest award for an American civilian — by then-President George W. Bush.

And in January 2009 Franklin sang at Barack Obama’s presidential inauguration.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding and Constance Wu in a scene from "Crazy Rich Asians"
'Asian August' comes to Hollywood, but will it last?
Phil Yu is excited. The Los Angeles-based blogger saw an advance screening months ago of "Crazy Rich Asians," and now the first Hollywood movie with an all-Asian cast in 25 years is about to arr...
Members of Dream 39 — (from left) Shige, Hazuki, Riko, Nao and Akane — perform at San-A Hamby Town in Chatan, Okinawa Prefecture, on June 17.
'Namie Amuro generation': Okinawa moms pursue dream of fame
Five Okinawa women in their 40s, who practiced singing and dancing as teens at the same school as pop diva Namie Amuro, have recently relaunched their music careers after a lengthy break with a goa...
The Oscars tend to honor art-house fare rather than box-office hits.
Oscars organizers to create new award for popular movies, shorten televised ceremony
The organizers of the Oscars said Wednesday they will create a new award category for popular movies and limit the annual, televised ceremony to three hours. In a letter to members, the board of...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Aretha Franklin performs at the world premiere of 'Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives' at Radio City Music Hall in April 2017. | INVISION/ VIA AP

,