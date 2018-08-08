China bars Disney’s Winnie-the Pooh-film ‘Christopher Robin’
Ewan McGregor in a scene from 'Christopher Robin.' | DISNEY / VIA AP

China bars Disney’s Winnie-the Pooh-film ‘Christopher Robin’

Beijing gives no reason, but Xi has been compared to bear

Reuters

LOS, ANGELES/BEIJING – Walt Disney Co.’s request to screen “Christopher Robin,” a movie that features the honey-loving bear Winnie-the-Pooh, in China has been denied, a source said on Tuesday.

It is unclear why the Chinese government denied the film. Chinese authorities do not provide reasons to Hollywood studios when they reject their movies.

Censors have in the past targeted Pooh, originally conceptualized by English author A.A. Milne, due to memes that compare the bumbling bear to President Xi Jinping.

China’s Culture Ministry declined to comment and referred questions to the State Administration of Radio and Television, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China, the world’s second-largest film market, limits the number of foreign-made films allowed into the country to 34 a year. It typically favors action-heavy blockbusters such as “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Black Panther,” two of four Disney films that have played in China so far this year.

Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time,” which debuted around the world in March, has not been released in China.

Netizens have in the past likened Pooh’s appearance — namely his portly stature — to Xi. A small number of people have even used Pooh as a symbol of resistance.

Popular memes compare images of Xi and former U.S. President Barack Obama walking side by side to similar cartoon scenes including Pooh and his taller, leaner friend Tigger, a hyperactive tiger.

Other allusions include a popular comparison between a Winnie-the-Pooh car toy image and the Chinese leader presiding over a military parade from the back of a moving vehicle.

“Can I still say Winnie-the-Pooh?” posted several users on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging site, on Tuesday, testing censors by adding images of Xi and Pooh. The images, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, had been blanked out on the site by Wednesday.

“If they don’t let it into China, the joke is going to become huge,” said another commenter.

While China’s film regulator does not give direct feedback on specific movies, it has released regulations in the past that say it bars subversive themes, homosexual content and excessive violence.

In March, the Beijing International Film Festival pulled award-winging gay romance “Call Me By Your Name” from its program, not long after the country’s film regulator deemed LGBT content inappropriate, alongside content that includes bestiality.

In “Christopher Robin,” the eponymous hero, now an adult, reunites with boyhood friend Pooh and others such as Eeyore the donkey and Piglet.

“It doesn’t really matter what they do,” said one anonymous Weibo user. “It’s the internet, I can just pirate it anyway.”

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Masahiko Tsugawa
Masahiko Tsugawa, actor with long career in film, TV dies at 78
Masahiko Tsugawa, an actor with numerous appearances in movies and TV dramas, died of heart failure Saturday, his management agency said Tuesday. He was 78. A Kyoto native, Tsugawa, whose grandf...
In this combination photo, Hilary Swank (left) accepts the Oscar for best actress for her role in "Boys Don't Cry" during the 72nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2000, and Jared Leto poses with his Oscar for best supporting actor for "Dallas Buyer Club" at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California. Swank and Leto portrayed transgender characters.
Transgender Hollywood seeks recognition, not just roles
When actress Scarlett Johansson reversed course recently and canceled plans to play a transgender man in the film "Rub & Tug," transgender actors like Scott Turner Schofield were gratified — an...
"Infowars" host Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, in 2017.
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones booted from YouTube, Facebook, Apple and Spotify
Facebook Inc. and YouTube pulled Alex Jones from their services on Monday after concluding the conspiracy theorist's posts violated their policies. The moves follow similar action by Apple Inc. and...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Ewan McGregor in a scene from 'Christopher Robin.' | DISNEY / VIA AP

, , ,