‘Words He Cannot Talk About: 30 Years After the Death of Onuki Masanosuke’

Aug. 11-Sept. 23

Western-style painter Onuki Masanosuke (1925-88) learned to paint at private painting schools and research institutes. Soon after he graduated the Pacific Art School in 1943, however, he was deployed in a World War II munitions factory and then in the army. It wasn’t until after the war that he was able to resume his career as an artist.

Though Onuki’s unique sense of style seemed to reflect a confident personality, in reality he suffered greatly after the untimely death of his son and wife. He often painted women, with earlier works focusing on their figures and later ones showcasing his specific style.

The exhibition brings together 100 works that trace Onuki’s career and includes oil paintings, mixed media pieces, sketches, magazines and original illustrations.

Kichijoji Art Museum; FF Bldg. 7F, 1-8-16 Kichijoji Honcho, Musashino, Tokyo. Kichijoji Stn. 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. ¥300. Closed Aug. 29. 0422-22-0385; www.musashino-culture.or.jp/a_museum