‘Words He Cannot Talk About: 30 Years After the Death of Onuki Masanosuke’
'Crayfish' (ca. 1964) | PRIVATE COLLECTION

/

‘Words He Cannot Talk About: 30 Years After the Death of Onuki Masanosuke’

KICHIJOJI ART MUSEUM

by Yukari Tanaka

Aug. 11-Sept. 23

Western-style painter Onuki Masanosuke (1925-88) learned to paint at private painting schools and research institutes. Soon after he graduated the Pacific Art School in 1943, however, he was deployed in a World War II munitions factory and then in the army. It wasn’t until after the war that he was able to resume his career as an artist.

Though Onuki’s unique sense of style seemed to reflect a confident personality, in reality he suffered greatly after the untimely death of his son and wife. He often painted women, with earlier works focusing on their figures and later ones showcasing his specific style.

The exhibition brings together 100 works that trace Onuki’s career and includes oil paintings, mixed media pieces, sketches, magazines and original illustrations.

Kichijoji Art Museum; FF Bldg. 7F, 1-8-16 Kichijoji Honcho, Musashino, Tokyo. Kichijoji Stn. 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. ¥300. Closed Aug. 29. 0422-22-0385; www.musashino-culture.or.jp/a_museum

LATEST ART STORIES

View of the Intermediatheque Special Exhibition "The Art of Natural Science in Sweden: Treasures from Uppsala University"
Swedish roots in Japan's taxonomy
As anniversary years go, 2018 is a big year for Japan. It seems to be passing by without much fanfare though; there's too much water under the bridge for all-out celebration. The beginning of th...
"Final Fantasy Ⅱ" package illustration (1988) ©1988 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. IMAGE ILLUSTRATION: ©1988 YOSHITAKA AMANO
'Final Fantasy and the World of Yoshitaka Amano'
Aug. 10-Sept. 2 In 1987, anime character designer Yoshitaka Amano was put in charge of the illustrations for "Final Fantasy," the role-playing video game that went on to become a world-famous fr...
"Alexander and the Wind-up Mouse"
'Reading Leo Lionni, Again'
Aug. 11-Sept. 24 For kids, Swimmy — a smart black fish among red siblings — is a familiar eponymous character from a Leo Lionni picture book that is widely read at elementary schools in Japan. L...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

'Crayfish' (ca. 1964) | PRIVATE COLLECTION