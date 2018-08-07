‘Reading Leo Lionni, Again’

Aug. 11-Sept. 24

For kids, Swimmy — a smart black fish among red siblings — is a familiar eponymous character from a Leo Lionni picture book that is widely read at elementary schools in Japan. Lionni (1910-99) wrote his first children’s book, “Little Blue and Little Yellow,” at the age of 49. Since then, his stories have portrayed young characters on journeys of learning and self-discovery — all illustrated in bright watercolors, oils or collages.

Nearly 200 of Lionni’s works — including paintings, sculptures and pieces he designed as an art director — are featured in this exhibition, with one of the highlights being five original “Swimmy” illustrations on loan from the Slovak National Museum.

Itami City Museum of Art; 2-5-20 Miyanomae, Itami, Hyogo. Itami Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ¥800. Closed Mon. 072-772-7447; www.artmuseum-itami.jp