‘Final Fantasy and the World of Yoshitaka Amano’
'Final Fantasy Ⅱ' package illustration (1988) ©1988 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. IMAGE ILLUSTRATION: ©1988 YOSHITAKA AMANO

/

‘Final Fantasy and the World of Yoshitaka Amano’

SUNSHINE CITY BUNKA KAIKAN BLDG.

by Yukari Tanaka

Aug. 10-Sept. 2

In 1987, anime character designer Yoshitaka Amano was put in charge of the illustrations for “Final Fantasy,” the role-playing video game that went on to become a world-famous franchise.

This exhibition brings back the popular “Yoshitaka Amano: A World Beyond Imagination” show, which ran from 2014 to 2017, but with additional original drawings and video clips. It’s divided into three sections — “Debut Animation,” “Game ‘Final Fantasy'” and “Deva Loka.” On special cosplay days (Aug. 11, 12) fans can enjoy the exhibition while dressed up as “Final Fantasy” characters.

Sunshine City Bunka Kaikan Bldg.; 3-1-4 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo. Higashi-Ikebukuro Stn. 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. ¥2,000. 03-5777-8600; www.amano-exhibition.jp

