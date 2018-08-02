Chinese actress Fan Bingbing rumored to be target of tax probe
Fan Bingbing arrives for the screening of 'The Beguiled' at the Cannes film festival in France on May 24, 2017. | AP

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing rumored to be target of tax probe

AP

BEIJING – Chinese actress Fan Bingbing has disappeared from social media amid rumors she is the target of a tax evasion investigation.

Fan, 36, usually maintains a prominent presence on China’s main microblogging service Weibo, where she has more than 62 million followers. However, her account hasn’t been updated since June 2, when she wrote about the work of her charitable foundation.

Her boyfriend, actor Li Chen, has not updated his account since July 6.

Unconfirmed reports circulating online say both have been barred from leaving China as the authorities look into claims that Fan was given dual contracts for her work: a public one giving her official salary and a private one stating her actual, much higher, pay.

Chinese media reports say neither Fan, her production company nor agent can be reached, boosting speculation that all have been caught up in the probe. Police rarely comment on such investigations until a conclusion has been reached.

However, in a June 3 statement, Fan’s production company stated that Fan had never signed any “ying-yang” contract, so named because of their dual natures.

Fan has appeared in dozens of movies and TV series in China, but is best known internationally for her role as Blink in 2014’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

She is one of China’s wealthiest entertainers, pulling down tens of millions of dollars for her roles, along with substantial amounts in appearance fees and product endorsements.

Chinese authorities have sought to rein in high salaries for actors that can eat up much of a production’s budget. In June, regulators capped pay at 40 percent of a total TV show’s production budget and 70 percent of the total paid to the actors in films.

Criminal cases can be career-ending for Chinese celebrities because the communist authorities, who possess ultimate control over what content is released, have ordered offenders blacklisted.

China’s last major celebrity scandal was in 2014, when Jaycee Chan, an aspiring entertainer and the son of actor Jackie Chan, was sentenced to six months in prison for allowing others to smoke marijuana in his Beijing apartment.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Cast member Nicole Kidman participates during the Warner Bros. theatrical Panel for "Aquaman" at Comic Con in San Diego, California, July 21. Actresses Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron will star in a film about Fox News journalists who were sexually abused and clashed with the founder and president of the chain, Roger Ailes, the Hollywood Reporter reported on Wednesday.
Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron to star in film on harassment at Fox News
Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron are to lead an all-star cast in a new movie about former Fox News hosts Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly, who spoke up about sexual harassment at the network befor...
Alex Jones from Infowars.com speaks during a rally in support of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2016.
Lawyers for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones file to quash Sandy Hook defamation suit
Lawyers for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones asked a Texas court on Wednesday to dismiss a lawsuit against him and his InfoWars website filed by parents of two children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook ...
Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of "PBS Newshour," takes part in a panel discussion with national correspondent Amna Nawaz during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton, Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California.
PBS anchor Judy Woodruff: Got lump in throat telling of Trump inaccuracy
Veteran journalist Judy Woodruff says it affected her when she mentioned on air that President Donald Trump had said something that wasn't accurate. "The first time I had to say on the air the p...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Fan Bingbing arrives for the screening of 'The Beguiled' at the Cannes film festival in France on May 24, 2017. | AP

, , , , ,