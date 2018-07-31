‘Sugiura Kunie: Aspiring Experiments New York in 50 Years’
‘Sugiura Kunie: Aspiring Experiments New York in 50 Years’

TOKYO PHOTOGRAPHIC ART MUSEUM

by Yukari Tanaka

July 24-Sept. 24

Nagoya-born artist Kunie Sugiura was 20 when she moved to the U.S. to study at the Chicago Art Institute. One of the few artists in the 1960s to major in photography at a time when painting and sculpture were prevailing forms of art, she focused on experimental works using fish-eye lenses, montages, solarization, and combinations of monochrome and color negatives, later incorporating canvases and paint into her work.

This solo show traces Sugiura’s 50-year career from her early experiments to her recent high contrast prints.

Tokyo Photographic Art Museum; Yebisu Garden Place, 1-13-3 Mita, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Ebisu Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Thu., Fri. July-Aug. till 9 p.m., Sept. till 8 p.m. ) ¥900. Closed Mon. 03-3280-0099; www.topmuseum.jp

