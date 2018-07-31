‘Pippi Longstocking and the World of Astrid Lindgren’

July 28-Sept. 24

Created by Astrid Lindgren (1907-2002), the “Pippi Longstocking” series of kids’ books was inspired by a story that the Swedish writer made up for her daughter, who was sick and off school one winter day in 1941. The series has been translated into more than 100 different languages and the Astrid Lindgren Archives were added to UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register in 2005.

This exhibition brings to Japan 200 items on loan from the National Library of Sweden. Included are rare sketches and drawings of Pippi Longstocking and original drafts of the “Pippi,” “Lotta” and the “Noisy Village” series.

Tokyo Fuji Art Museum; 492-1 Yanomachi, Hachioji, Tokyo. Hachioji Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,300. Closed Mon. 042-691-4511; www.pippi-ten.com