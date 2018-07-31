‘Pippi Longstocking and the World of Astrid Lindgren’
Original drawing for 'Pippi Goes Abroad' ('Pippi at the Gate'), illustration by Ingrid Vang Nyman (1945-46) | NATIONAL LIBRARY OF SWEDEN, STOCKHOLM / SWEDEN, ©THE ASTRID LINDGREN COMPANY. COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LIBRARY OF SWEDEN, STOCKHOLM

‘Pippi Longstocking and the World of Astrid Lindgren’

TOKYO FUJI ART MUSEUM

by Yukari Tanaka

July 28-Sept. 24

Created by Astrid Lindgren (1907-2002), the “Pippi Longstocking” series of kids’ books was inspired by a story that the Swedish writer made up for her daughter, who was sick and off school one winter day in 1941. The series has been translated into more than 100 different languages and the Astrid Lindgren Archives were added to UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register in 2005.

This exhibition brings to Japan 200 items on loan from the National Library of Sweden. Included are rare sketches and drawings of Pippi Longstocking and original drafts of the “Pippi,” “Lotta” and the “Noisy Village” series.

Tokyo Fuji Art Museum; 492-1 Yanomachi, Hachioji, Tokyo. Hachioji Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,300. Closed Mon. 042-691-4511; www.pippi-ten.com

Original drawing for 'Pippi Goes Abroad' ('Pippi at the Gate'), illustration by Ingrid Vang Nyman (1945-46) | NATIONAL LIBRARY OF SWEDEN, STOCKHOLM / SWEDEN, ©THE ASTRID LINDGREN COMPANY. COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LIBRARY OF SWEDEN, STOCKHOLM