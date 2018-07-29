Conductor Ozawa makes comeback after surgery for heart valve disease

Kyodo

NAGANO – World-renowned conductor Seiji Ozawa made a comeback Saturday after undergoing surgery for heart valve disease, pleasing his fans, who have not seen him conducting in about nine months.

The 82-year-old returned to conducting at a concert in Nagano Prefecture by students of the Ozawa International Chamber Music Academy. His conducting was unannounced, providing a pleasant surprise to the audience of about 300 people.

Ozawa directed the third movement of Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 16 in F Major. He sat in a chair prepared on the stage but sometimes stood up during important parts of the performance.

“I was worried about his health, so I was glad to see him looking fine,” said Michiko Minami, a 67-year-old housewife from Nara Prefecture.

After conducting last October in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, Ozawa had been replaced in subsequent concerts amid health concerns. He underwent valve disease surgery in April.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Carrie Fisher
Carrie Fisher will appear posthumously in next 'Star Wars'
"Star Wars: Episode IX" will start filming in the coming week, Disney said Friday in a shock announcement revealing the film will feature both Carrie Fisher in a posthumous appearance and series...
Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, New Jersey, in January. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving heavy criticism for repeatedly referring to Grewal, the state's attorney general, as "turban man" on air Wednesday, The Record reports.
Popular New Jersey radio show hosts kicked off air for 'turban man' slur against Sikh attorney ge...
The hosts of a popular New Jersey radio show were off the air Thursday after calling the nation's first Sikh attorney general "turban man" — the latest slur against a career prosecutor who says he ...
Alex Jones from Infowars.com speaks during a rally in support of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in 2016.
YouTube yanks videos from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones: Infowars website
YouTube has removed four videos by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, his website Infowars said on Wednesday, after the radio host used his YouTube channel to denounce Muslim immigrants to Europe and ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Seiji Ozawa | KYODO

, , ,