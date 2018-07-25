Be prepared before heading to Naeba for Fuji Rock

With Fuji Rock happening this weekend, make sure you have everything you need to make the festival a comfy success. Here’s a checklist of essential items you should try to squeeze into your bags:

Footwear: You’re likely to need hiking boots if the weather remains dry or rain boots that are mid-calf or higher to keep all the mud out if the skies open up. Experienced festivalgoers usually add comfy insoles to give their feet extra protection.

Poncho or light raincoat: Go knowing one thing — it is sure to rain (as of publication, Typhoon Jongdari was expected to hit Naeba on Sunday). Umbrellas are prohibited.

Long-sleeved jacket: You can go through an entire night at Fuji Rock in just a T-shirt, but it’s best to be ready in case the temperature plummets.

Extra clothes: Sure, some people wash their clothes in the nearby river. If it rains, though, you’ll be happy you brought some extra socks.

Flashlight and spare batteries: It gets pretty dark after sunset, especially when looking for your tent.

Sunscreen, insect repellent, hat, sunglasses, folding fan: The Red Marquee and Cafe de Paris may have roofs, but you’re going to be exposed to the elements for pretty much the rest of the festival.

Towels: A small towel can help protect your neck from sunburn and wipe away any sweat or rain.

Toilet paper/tissues/wet wipes: Useful for mopping up spilled drinks and visiting the facilities.

Painkillers: There’s nothing worse than facing a day of ear-piercingly loud music with a splitting headache brought on by one too many drinks the previous evening.

Ear plugs: Speaking of loud music, these certainly help. They’re also handy in case the people around you decide to pull an all-nighter.

Small tarp or plastic bags: You’re definitely going to need to sit down throughout the day, so at least be sure to take a small tarp or even a plastic bag because logs, rocks and chairs can often get wet.

Cash: Recently there have been one or two emergency ATMs, but it would be better to bring cash with you.

Plastic bottles (and optional cover): You can’t bring glass bottles or cans into the festival grounds.

Toys: Your kids will thank you for it. Your sanity will, too.

Portable ashtray: Smokers, you know the drill.

Fuji Rock ticket: Absolutely essential.