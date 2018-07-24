‘Foujita: A Retrospective — Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of his Death’
'Cats' (1940) | THE NATIONAL MUSEUM OF MODERN ART, TOKYO, © FONDATION FOUJITA / ADAGP, PARIS & JASPAR, TOKYO, 2017 E2833

/

‘Foujita: A Retrospective — Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of his Death’

TOKYO METROPOLITAN ART MUSEUM

by Yukari Tanaka

July 31-Oct. 8

After moving to Paris in 1913, Japanese-French painter Leonard Tsuguharu Foujita (1886-1968) became a member of the School of Paris (Ecole de Paris), a community of influential French and emigre artists famous for nurturing new art movements. Despite having no previous connections in Paris, he was quick to success and chose to spend half his lifetime in France.

This comprehensive showcase includes landscapes, nudes and religious-themed works brought to Japan in collaboration with museums from all around the world. Highlights include Foujita’s signature nude series “Grand Fond Blanc” (“Milky White”).

Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum; 8-36 Ueno Park, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Ueno Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Fri. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,600. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.tobikan.jp/en

