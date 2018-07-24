/

‘Enoco Chitchat Museum’

ENOKOJIMA ART, CULTURE AND CREATIVE CENTER, OSAKA

by Yukari Tanaka

Aug. 4-26

In general, museums in Japan ask visitors to be considerate to others by viewing artworks in near silence. The Enokojima Art, Culture and Creative Center (Enoco), however, wants to encourage visitors to share their enjoyment of art by talking to each other and sharing their thoughts on the works on display.

With the guidance of the museum’s staff, visitors to this exhibition will be given the opportunity to discuss a collection of art pieces through events and activities designed to engage both children and adults. Works on display include “Red Cape” and “Scenery of Shin-Osaka Osaka Castle After the Rain” by Takeji Asano, “Pepper No.30” by Edward Weston and “Mask-81” by Kiyomizu Kyubey.

Enokojima Art, Culture and Creative Center, Osaka; 2-1-34 Enokojima, Nishi-ku, Osaka. Awaza Stn. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Closed Mon. 06-6441-8050; www.enokojima-art.jp

LATEST ART STORIES

The written word: Yuyushi Furuta studies at her home in Tokyo, which is filled with items that help with her calligraphy.
Of the many items in a calligrapher's toolbox, the most important are words
Shiinamachi is a working-class neighborhood in northwest Tokyo that consists mainly of shopping arcades and two-story homes. It's where 78-year-old artist Yuyushi Furuta was born, where she grew...
A vessel with flame-like ornamentation, a National Treasure (3000-2000 B.C.) PHOTO BY TADAHIRO OGAWA, TOKAMACHI CITY, NIIGATA (ENTRUSTED TO TOKAMACHI CITY MUSEUM)
Jomon art: Japan's prehistoric charm
Fertile periods of artistic endeavor are not hard to come by in Japanese history. Many would cite, for example, the Edo (1603-1868), Muromachi (1392-1573), or Heian (794-1185) periods. Few, howe...
A particular letter: Soufu Honda puts kanji at the center of her art.
Setting the kanji free: A calligrapher walks the line between tradition and the abstract
Soufu Honda wants the characters she writes to "express themselves." The Hokkaido-born artist and calligrapher bends traditional writing techniques to her own vision of the letters and words she...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge