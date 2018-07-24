‘Rei Naito: On This Bright Earth I See You’
'Matrix' (2010) TESHIMA ART MUSEUM, TESHIMA, KAGAWA PHOTO: NOBORU MORIKAWA

/

‘Rei Naito: On This Bright Earth I See You’

CONTEMPORARY ART GALLERY, ART TOWER MITO

by Yukari Tanaka

July 28-Oct. 8

Contemporary artist Rei Naito is highly acclaimed for work that questions the significance of humanity’s existence on Earth. Inspired by light, air, wind, water, gravity and physical space, her installations have portrayed a sense of hope through explorations of how humans coexist with the colors and sounds of nature.

Natural light is the primary source of this exhibition, which marks her first solo and largest show in Japan since 2014. For the first time, Naito uses light and its fluctuations architecturally as a medium to create spaces that become a part of her work.

Contemporary Art Gallery, Art Tower Mito; 1-6-8 Goken-cho, Mito, Ibaraki. Mito Stn. 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (From Sept. till 5 p.m.). ¥900. Closed Mon. 029-227-8120; www.arttowermito.or.jp/gallery_en/gallery01

LATEST ART STORIES

The written word: Yuyushi Furuta studies at her home in Tokyo, which is filled with items that help with her calligraphy.
Of the many items in a calligrapher's toolbox, the most important are words
Shiinamachi is a working-class neighborhood in northwest Tokyo that consists mainly of shopping arcades and two-story homes. It's where 78-year-old artist Yuyushi Furuta was born, where she grew...
A vessel with flame-like ornamentation, a National Treasure (3000-2000 B.C.) PHOTO BY TADAHIRO OGAWA, TOKAMACHI CITY, NIIGATA (ENTRUSTED TO TOKAMACHI CITY MUSEUM)
Jomon art: Japan's prehistoric charm
Fertile periods of artistic endeavor are not hard to come by in Japanese history. Many would cite, for example, the Edo (1603-1868), Muromachi (1392-1573), or Heian (794-1185) periods. Few, howe...
A particular letter: Soufu Honda puts kanji at the center of her art.
Setting the kanji free: A calligrapher walks the line between tradition and the abstract
Soufu Honda wants the characters she writes to "express themselves." The Hokkaido-born artist and calligrapher bends traditional writing techniques to her own vision of the letters and words she...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

'Matrix' (2010) TESHIMA ART MUSEUM, TESHIMA, KAGAWA PHOTO: NOBORU MORIKAWA