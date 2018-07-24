‘Rei Naito: On This Bright Earth I See You’

July 28-Oct. 8

Contemporary artist Rei Naito is highly acclaimed for work that questions the significance of humanity’s existence on Earth. Inspired by light, air, wind, water, gravity and physical space, her installations have portrayed a sense of hope through explorations of how humans coexist with the colors and sounds of nature.

Natural light is the primary source of this exhibition, which marks her first solo and largest show in Japan since 2014. For the first time, Naito uses light and its fluctuations architecturally as a medium to create spaces that become a part of her work.

Contemporary Art Gallery, Art Tower Mito; 1-6-8 Goken-cho, Mito, Ibaraki. Mito Stn. 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (From Sept. till 5 p.m.). ¥900. Closed Mon. 029-227-8120; www.arttowermito.or.jp/gallery_en/gallery01