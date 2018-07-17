‘In Pursuit of Happiness: Favorite Works from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston’

July 24-Oct. 8

Over the past 20 years, the Nagoya/Boston Museum of Fine Arts has hosted numerous exhibitions featuring masterpieces from the Boston Museum of Fine Arts in the United States. This is the final exhibition before the museum closes permanently and it features works portraying interpretations of happiness throughout history.

As a showcase that includes “favorite” pieces, some works from previous shows have been brought back to the museum. One of the highlights — “Four Arts Picture” by Soga Shohaku (1730-1781), a huge fusuma (Japanese sliding door) painting — has also been restored specifically for this final exhibition.

Nagoya/Boston Museum of Fine Arts; 1-1-1 Kanayama-cho, Naka-ku, Nagoya, Aichi. Kanayama Stn. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (Sat., Sun., holidays till 5 p.m.). ¥1,300. Closed Mon. 052-684-0101; www.nagoya-boston.or.jp