‘In Pursuit of Happiness: Favorite Works from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston’
Jim Dine's 'The World (for Anne Waldman)' (1971-72) | PROMISED GIFT OF THE ARTIST, L-G 163.49.2006, PHOTOGRAPH © MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS, BOSTON

/

‘In Pursuit of Happiness: Favorite Works from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston’

NAGOYA/BOSTON MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS

by Yukari Tanaka

July 24-Oct. 8

Over the past 20 years, the Nagoya/Boston Museum of Fine Arts has hosted numerous exhibitions featuring masterpieces from the Boston Museum of Fine Arts in the United States. This is the final exhibition before the museum closes permanently and it features works portraying interpretations of happiness throughout history.

As a showcase that includes “favorite” pieces, some works from previous shows have been brought back to the museum. One of the highlights — “Four Arts Picture” by Soga Shohaku (1730-1781), a huge fusuma (Japanese sliding door) painting — has also been restored specifically for this final exhibition.

Nagoya/Boston Museum of Fine Arts; 1-1-1 Kanayama-cho, Naka-ku, Nagoya, Aichi. Kanayama Stn. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (Sat., Sun., holidays till 5 p.m.). ¥1,300. Closed Mon. 052-684-0101; www.nagoya-boston.or.jp

LATEST ART STORIES

From Masako Kakizaki's series "Aononymous: Full Circle"
A photographer's return to Aomori
Masako Kakizaki's photographs of her native Aomori Prefecture for "Aononymous: Full Circle" are nuanced and ambivalent. They do not project a sense of dominion, with grand open views out to a far h...
"Bento of Ayumi Shokudo, Bento Made by Ayumi 's Kitchen" (2017)
'Bento: Design for Eating, Gathering and Communicating'
July 21-Oct. 8 The bento lunch box has played a major role in Japanese people's lives for centuries. Hundreds of years ago, the custom of using lunch boxes, usually containing food to share with...
"Dante and Beatrice" (c. 1914)
'Redon and His World: Beyond Imagination'
July 22-Dec. 2 Though French symbolist Odilon Redon (1840-1916) was active at the same time as the impressionists, he pursued his own unique style, often depicting eerie monsters and fantastical...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Jim Dine's 'The World (for Anne Waldman)' (1971-72) | PROMISED GIFT OF THE ARTIST, L-G 163.49.2006, PHOTOGRAPH © MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS, BOSTON