‘Redon and His World: Beyond Imagination’
'Dante and Beatrice' (c. 1914) | UEHARA MUSEUM OF ART

/

‘Redon and His World: Beyond Imagination’

POLA MUSEUM OF ART

by Yukari Tanaka

July 22-Dec. 2

Though French symbolist Odilon Redon (1840-1916) was active at the same time as the impressionists, he pursued his own unique style, often depicting eerie monsters and fantastical scenes.

Producing works so different to his contemporaries, Redon was believed to have kept himself aloof from other artists. Recent studies, however, have revealed that he was strongly influenced by his surroundings and inspired by historical masterpieces, contemporary art, illustrations, caricatures and other facets of popular culture.

This exhibition includes Redon’s masterpiece “Mystical Conversation” (1896), as well as an exploration of his influence on other artists, such as manga illustrators Shigeru Mizuki (1922-2015).

Pola Museum of Art; 1285 Kozukayama, Sengokuhara, Hakone-machi, Ashigarashimo-gun, Kanagawa. Gora Stn. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,800. 0460-84-2111; www.polamuseum.or.jp

