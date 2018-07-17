CNN anchor Anderson Cooper to receive Walter Cronkite Award

AP

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – Arizona State University is awarding its 2018 Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

He will receive the award on Oct. 17 in Phoenix from the university’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Cooper says he’s honored and humbled to receive the award because Cronkite “sparked my interest in journalism at a young age.”

Cooper has been with CNN since 2001. He also has been a regular contributor to “60 Minutes” on CBS since 2006.

The 34 previous Cronkite Award winners include Bob Woodward, Tom Brokaw, Al Michaels, Scott Pelley, Diane Sawyer, Judy Woodruff and Helen Thomas.

ASU’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication was named in Cronkite’s honor in 1984.

The famed CBS News anchor died in 2009.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Frank Sinatra looks at the Oscar he won for his performance in the film "The House I Live In" as his wife, Nancy, sits beside him at Ciro's nightclub on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood on March 11, 1946.
Nancy Sinatra Sr., first wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 101
Nancy Sinatra Sr., the childhood sweetheart of Frank Sinatra who became the first of his four wives and the mother of his three children, has died. She was 101. Her daughter, Nancy Sinat...
Sacha Baron Cohen
Comedian Sasha Baron Cohen pranks politicians Roy Moore and Joe Arpaio
Some politicians are going through the stages of panic associated with an interview with Sacha Baron Cohen: remorse, damage control, anger and regret for being duped. One of the comedian's lates...
Actress Scarlett Johansson attends the 89th Academy Awards in Hollywood in February.
Scarlett Johansson pulls out of trans drama after backlash
Scarlett Johansson on Friday withdrew from the film "Rub & Tug" after her plans to portray a transgender man prompted a backlash. In a statement to Out.com the same day, Johansson said she's...

, , , ,