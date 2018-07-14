France celebrates Japanese culture with huge eight-month festival
Kohei Nawa poses in front of his sculpture 'Throne' at the Louvre Pyramid in Paris on Thursday during the opening of the exhibition Japonismes 2018. | AFP-JIJI

France celebrates Japanese culture with huge eight-month festival

AFP-JIJI

PARIS – France has opened the largest celebration of Japanese culture ever to take place abroad.

The eight-month festival Japonismes 2018 features everything from prehistoric art to what the organizers bill as Europe’s first virtual reality concert.

“It’s the largest extravaganza of its kind ever held outside Japan,” said its director, Korehito Masuda.

The most famous sites in Paris will become windows to Japanese culture. The Eiffel Tower will be lit up in the colors of the Japanese flag for the first time in September, and artist Kohei Nawa has installed a monumental hanging gold throne in the pyramid of the Louvre museum until November.

Other events across France aim to show the immense global influence of the Land of the Rising Sun.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Japanese culture has influenced generations of French artists from Monet and the impressionists to the present.

France also is the biggest overseas market for manga.

“The French, more than all of the other nations, know Japanese culture best,” said Masuda.

Another highlight of the season, whose €30 million ($35 million) budget is being entirely met by Tokyo, is the virtual reality concert. Hatsune Miku, whose name means “the first sound of the future,” is a 3D singer created with virtual reality technology. Miku has already filled stadiums in Asia and North America with her manga-influenced style, and will take to the stage in Paris in December.

“We wanted to show the continuity of Japanese tradition up to the present day through the integration of traditional art and technology,” Masuda said.

An interactive child-friendly exhibition in Paris immerses visitors in a wonderland of samurai and the bucolic Japanese countryside created by Hayao Miyazaki for his animated classics such as “Spirited Away,” “My Neighbor Totoro” and “Howl’s Moving Castle,” juxtaposed with an 11-meter-high virtual waterfall that moves in step with visitors’ feet.

Japanese cinema also comes under the spotlight, with a retrospective for the country’s best-known female director, Naomi Kawase, famed for her documentary “Embracing,” about her search for her father, who abandoned her as a child.

The high-profile events are a part of Japan’s cultural offensive against the rising star of neighboring China, which is making major strides to modernize its own artistic output.

France competed against Russia and Spain to host the season. It won, the organizers said, because of its obsession with all things Japanese.

The festival, subtitled “Souls in Synergy,” seeks to strengthen the cultural ties between France and Japan as the two nations celebrate 160 years of diplomatic relations.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Sacha Baron Cohen
Comedian Sasha Baron Cohen pranks politicians Roy Moore and Joe Arpaio
Some politicians are going through the stages of panic associated with an interview with Sacha Baron Cohen: remorse, damage control, anger and regret for being duped. One of the comedian's lates...
Actress Scarlett Johansson attends the 89th Academy Awards in Hollywood in February.
Scarlett Johansson pulls out of trans drama after backlash
Scarlett Johansson on Friday withdrew from the film "Rub & Tug" after her plans to portray a transgender man prompted a backlash. In a statement to Out.com the same day, Johansson said she's...
Britain's Prince Harry (left) greets Elton John after the Royal Variety Performance at the Albert Hall in London in 2015.
Prince Harry and Elton John to launch coalition against HIV in men
Britain's Prince Harry and music star Elton John are joining forces to launch a "global coalition" focused on treating HIV infections in men, the singer's AIDS charity said on Thursday. The Elto...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Kohei Nawa poses in front of his sculpture 'Throne' at the Louvre Pyramid in Paris on Thursday during the opening of the exhibition Japonismes 2018. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,