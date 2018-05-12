/ |

Kenzaburo Oe’s ‘Seventeen and J: Two Novels’: 1960s Japan on the brink of social revolution

by Damian Flanagan

Contributing Writer

In October 1960, following a series of mass, violent protests against the renewal of the U.S.-Japan Security Treaty, the chair of the Socialist Party, Inejiro Asanuma, was attacked and stabbed to death by a 17-year-old nationalist student who later hanged himself in custody.

Seventeen and J: Two Novels, by Kanzaburo Oe, Translated by Luk Van Haute.
204 pages
FOXROCK BOOKS, Fiction.

In December that year, an inflammatory short story by Shichiro Fukazawa depicted a revolution that leads to the public decapitation of the emperor’s family. The book prompted an attack on the publisher Hoji Shimanaka’s home by another 17-year-old nationalist, who stabbed the publisher’s wife and killed his maid.

In January 1961, into this ferocious political bear pit stepped Oe’s short story “Seventeen,” depicting a masturbation-obsessed youth who turns to violent nationalism as a form of self-empowerment. Published in the same month as Yukio Mishima’s iconic short story, “Patriotism,” it too contemplates the intersectionality of eroticism and political belief.

Both Mishima and Oe would find themselves the victims of right-wing death threats and abuse in 1961, experiences that haunted both men, and Oe’s controversial sequel to “Seventeen,” published in February 1961, was not subsequently republished.

Instead, this volume includes his 1963 story, “Sexual Humans,” called here simply “J,” which depicts the tangled sexual relations between a dissolute artistic crowd and the protagonist’s subsequent exploits as a chikan (molester) on Tokyo trains. On the cusp of the 1960s sexual revolution and the anti-Vietnam War movement, these works are intriguing primers on the seething social turbulence of the age.

LATEST BOOKS STORIES

Raicho Hiratsuka, founder of "Bluestocking" magazine, circa 1949.
Where would we be without the words of Japanese women?
In Japan, female writers are stars within the country's literary sphere, even if on the international stage their light seems to pale in comparison to the post-war wave of recognized, male write...
'Ask A North Korean' gets its answers from the source
North Korean analysis by Western journalists too often relies on "experts" who may or may not ever have been to North Korea or speak and read Korean. The result is commentary that adds little or...
Clean living: In his new book, Shoukei Matsumoto suggests that cleaning is transformative and restorative, both for the environment and for us.
Why cleaning is good for you, according to Buddhist monk Shoukei Matsumoto
About twice a month, Shoukei Matsumoto posts a public invitation on Twitter inviting strangers to come around to his work place at approximately 7:30 a.m. to help him clean. When they're done sw...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

, ,