Newfoundlanders call out Anthony Bourdain show for ‘offensive’ word in promo tweet
Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series 'Raw Craft' at AOL Studios in New York in 2016. Celebrity chef Bourdain's TV show has angered some Newfoundlanders after using a certain diminutive nickname many find offensive. | ANDY KROPA / INVISION / VIA AP

St. John's,

NEWFOUNDLAND – Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain’s TV show has angered some Newfoundlanders after using a certain diminutive nickname many find offensive.

The Twitter account for CNN’s “Parts Unknown” used the term “Newfie” in a promotional tweet for this week’s episode on local cuisine and landscapes in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The official account of the food and travel show posted an article with Newfoundland-related books and local slang, saying “Embrace the Newfies as they are.”

The term has origins implying Newfoundlanders are unintelligent and lazy and is considered derogatory.

One man tweeted that “a fair portion of Newfoundlanders find the term ‘Newfie’ offensive.”

The celebrity chef visited the province last fall.

