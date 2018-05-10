Oscar-winning film editor Anne V. Coates of ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ fame dies at 92
Anne V. Coates appears at the 2016 Governors Awards in Los Angeles in 2016. Coates, an Oscar-winning film editor, died Tuesday at the Motion Picture Country Home and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California. She was 92. | CHRIS PIZZELLO / INVISION / VIA AP

LOS ANGELES – Oscar-winning film editor Anne V. Coates, whose many credits include such disparate films as “Lawrence of Arabia,” “The Elephant Man” and “Fifty Shades of Grey,” has died. She was 92.

A representative from Coates’ talent agency WME Entertainment said Wednesday that she passed away Tuesday at the Motion Picture Country Home and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.

Coates loved her work so much that she waited until she was nearly 90 to retire.

Coates received an honorary Academy Award for lifetime achievement in November 2016. She also won an Oscar for 1962’s “Lawrence of Arabia.”

