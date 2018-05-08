‘Naito Masatoshi: Another World Unveiled’

May 12-July 16

During the 1960s, freelance photographer Masatoshi Naito explored the formation of life and mysteries of the universe through a series of microscopic photographs of chemical reactions. An encounter with sokushinbutsu, the Shugendo Buddhist practice of monks in Yamagata Prefecture seeking asceticism to the point of death and self mummification, however, changed the course of his artistic direction.

Naito says he uses photography to “capture the essense of things” and “perceive the intangible.” A dialogue with science, religion and folklore, his images use the imagination to bring out a shadowy world that lies behind much of Japanese culture. This large-scale exhibition covers 50 years of his career.

Tokyo Photographic Art Museum; Yebisu Garden Place, 1-13-3 Mita, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Ebisu Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Thu., Fri. till 8 p.m.). ¥700. Closed Mon. 03-3280-0099; www.topmuseum.jp