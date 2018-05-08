‘Kotatsu Iwata: Coney Island Project’
'Wonder Wheel 02' (2017)

/

‘Kotatsu Iwata: Coney Island Project’

TEZUKAYAMA GALLERY

by Yukari Tanaka

May 11-June 2

Osaka-born painter Kotatsu Iwata moved to New York in 2004 after being influenced by the work of Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol. His subjects, like his inspirations, often draw from anime characters, logos and magazines that he encounters in everyday life.

The “Coney Island Project” was inspired by seeing the empty rollercoaster tracks of an amusement park against the blue sky of the seaside area — a scene he observed while waiting for an early train at Coney Island Station before a fishing trip. After taking photos of views that caught his attention, such as nostalgic playground equipment, fast-food signboards and carts at grocery stores, Iwata turned the images into drawings and then paintings.

Tezukayama Gallery; Yamazaki Bldg. 2F, 1-19-27 Minamihorie, Nishi-ku, Osaka. Yotsubashi Stn. 12 p.m.-7 p.m. Free. Closed Sun., Mon., holidays. 06-6534-3993; www.tezukayama-g.com

LATEST ART STORIES

"Collection of Toba-style Paintings (Toba-e Shūkai): Music Lessons." by Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849)
The funny side of Edo Period culture
An eel slithers up to cups of sake placed at a river's edge, while a goldfish atop a rock bravely swings a makeshift sword, protecting his cowering charge. Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1798-1861) caricatures...
"Old woman holding a memorial service Osorezan," from the series "Old Women in a Burst!" (1969)
'Naito Masatoshi: Another World Unveiled'
May 12-July 16 During the 1960s, freelance photographer Masatoshi Naito explored the formation of life and mysteries of the universe through a series of microscopic photographs of chemical react...
'The Rimpa School: From Tawaraya Sotatsu to Tanaka Ikko'
May 12-July 8 During the 17th century in Kyoto, Tawaraya Sotatsu and Hon'ami Koetsu established an eccentric decorative and creative style of painting that would later be called Rimpa. The tr...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

'Wonder Wheel 02' (2017)