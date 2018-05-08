‘Kotatsu Iwata: Coney Island Project’

May 11-June 2

Osaka-born painter Kotatsu Iwata moved to New York in 2004 after being influenced by the work of Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol. His subjects, like his inspirations, often draw from anime characters, logos and magazines that he encounters in everyday life.

The “Coney Island Project” was inspired by seeing the empty rollercoaster tracks of an amusement park against the blue sky of the seaside area — a scene he observed while waiting for an early train at Coney Island Station before a fishing trip. After taking photos of views that caught his attention, such as nostalgic playground equipment, fast-food signboards and carts at grocery stores, Iwata turned the images into drawings and then paintings.

Tezukayama Gallery; Yamazaki Bldg. 2F, 1-19-27 Minamihorie, Nishi-ku, Osaka. Yotsubashi Stn. 12 p.m.-7 p.m. Free. Closed Sun., Mon., holidays. 06-6534-3993; www.tezukayama-g.com