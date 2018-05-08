‘The Rimpa School: From Tawaraya Sotatsu to Tanaka Ikko’

May 12-July 8

During the 17th century in Kyoto, Tawaraya Sotatsu and Hon’ami Koetsu established an eccentric decorative and creative style of painting that would later be called Rimpa.

The traditions of the Rimpa school, which were passed down through modern and contemporary nihonga (Japanese style) painters, have since gone on to influence artists and designers today. Included in this exhibition are works by Sakai Hoitsu (1761-1828), Suzuki Kiitsu (1796-1858), Hishida Shunso (1874-1911), Hayami Gyoshu (1894-1935), Fukuda Heihachiro (1892 -1974) and Kayama Matazo (1927-2004). A poster by renowned graphic designer Ikko Tanaka (1930-2002), who was strongly inspired by Rimpa and believed it to be the root of Japanese art, will also be on display.

Yamatane Museum of Art; 3-12-36 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Ebisu Stn. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. ¥1,200. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.yamatane-museum.jp