/

‘The Rimpa School: From Tawaraya Sotatsu to Tanaka Ikko’

YAMATANE MUSEUM OF ART

by Yukari Tanaka

May 12-July 8

During the 17th century in Kyoto, Tawaraya Sotatsu and Hon’ami Koetsu established an eccentric decorative and creative style of painting that would later be called Rimpa.

The traditions of the Rimpa school, which were passed down through modern and contemporary nihonga (Japanese style) painters, have since gone on to influence artists and designers today. Included in this exhibition are works by Sakai Hoitsu (1761-1828), Suzuki Kiitsu (1796-1858), Hishida Shunso (1874-1911), Hayami Gyoshu (1894-1935), Fukuda Heihachiro (1892 -1974) and Kayama Matazo (1927-2004). A poster by renowned graphic designer Ikko Tanaka (1930-2002), who was strongly inspired by Rimpa and believed it to be the root of Japanese art, will also be on display.

Yamatane Museum of Art; 3-12-36 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Ebisu Stn. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. ¥1,200. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.yamatane-museum.jp

LATEST ART STORIES

"Collection of Toba-style Paintings (Toba-e Shūkai): Music Lessons." by Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849)
The funny side of Edo Period culture
An eel slithers up to cups of sake placed at a river's edge, while a goldfish atop a rock bravely swings a makeshift sword, protecting his cowering charge. Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1798-1861) caricatures...
"Old woman holding a memorial service Osorezan," from the series "Old Women in a Burst!" (1969)
'Naito Masatoshi: Another World Unveiled'
May 12-July 16 During the 1960s, freelance photographer Masatoshi Naito explored the formation of life and mysteries of the universe through a series of microscopic photographs of chemical react...
"Wonder Wheel 02" (2017)
'Kotatsu Iwata: Coney Island Project'
May 11-June 2 Osaka-born painter Kotatsu Iwata moved to New York in 2004 after being influenced by the work of Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol. His subjects, like his inspirations, often draw f...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge