William Shatner addresses grads, talks about change

William Shatner has boldly gone where he has never gone before: the graduation ceremony at the New England Institute of Technology.

The 87-year-old actor best known for his portrayal of Capt. James T. Kirk on the original “Star Trek” TV series delivered the commencement address at the school in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, Sunday and received an honorary Doctor of Humane letters from the college.

Graduating student Troy Gaston, of Old Lyme, says Shatner talked about how “developments in technology are being accomplished by students just like us.”

The actor also starred in the TV show “T.J. Hooker” and won Emmys and a Golden Globe for his work in “The Practice” and “Boston Legal.”

The ceremony took place at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence.

Nearly 1,200 students received degrees.