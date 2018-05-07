‘Star Trek’ actor George Takei to speak at Boston library on WWII stint in internment camp
Actor George Takei introduces Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti at a swearing-in ceremony at Los Angeles City Hall last July. Takei is scheduled to speak Tuesday at the Boston Public Library to discuss his experience during World War II spent in U.S. internment camps for Japanese-Americans. | AP

AP

BOSTON – “Star Trek” actor George Takei (tuh-KAY’) is scheduled to speak at the Boston Public Library.

Takei on Tuesday is set to discuss his experience during World War II spent in U.S. internment camps for Japanese-Americans.

Takei used his family’s story as the inspiration for the Broadway musical “Allegiance.”

The show tells the narrative of the fictional Kimura family, whose lives are upended when they and 120,000 other Japanese-Americans are forced to leave their homes following the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

The cast of the SpeakEasy Stage Company’s production of Takei’s musical also will perform during the event at the library’s main branch at Copley (KAHP’-lee) Square.

Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis after individuals with tickets are seated.

