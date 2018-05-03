‘Apprentice’ ex-contestant wants tapes for defamation suit against Trump
Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York last December. The former contestant on 'The Apprentice' who accused President Donald Trump of unwanted groping and kissing is seeking footage from the reality show for her defamation lawsuit. | AP

NEW YORK – A former contestant on “The Apprentice” who has accused President Donald Trump of unwanted groping and kissing is seeking footage from the reality TV show for her defamation lawsuit.

Summer Zervos’ lawyer said Wednesday she issued a subpoena for any “Apprentice” material that features Zervos or Trump talking about her.

She also is seeking any recordings of Trump discussing other female contestants in a sexual or inappropriate way.

Attorney Mariann Wang (WAHNG’) also subpoenaed records from the Beverly Hills Hotel, where Zervos says Trump made unwelcome advances.

The Republican has denied Zervos’ allegations. She says he defamed her by saying she lied.

Trump’s lawyers didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry on Wednesday.

“Apprentice” owner MGM has declined comment. The hotel has confirmed it received a subpoena.

The New York Times first reported on the subpoenas.

