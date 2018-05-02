Tokio member Tatsuya Yamaguchi plans to leave pop group over kissing scandal
Shigeru Joshima (second from right), leader of the Japanese all-male pop group Tokio, speaks at a news conference Wednesday in Tokyo while other group members Masahiro Matsuoka, Tomoya Nagase and Taichi Kokubun look on. | KYODO

Tokio member Tatsuya Yamaguchi plans to leave pop group over kissing scandal

Kyodo

Tatsuya Yamaguchi, a member of Japanese all-male pop group Tokio, intends to leave the five-member band after coming under fire for kissing a high school student against her will, other group members revealed Wednesday.

The remaining four members — Shigeru Joshima, Masahiro Matsuoka, Tomoya Nagase and Taichi Kokubun — said at a press conference they have not yet concluded what to do about Yamaguchi’s resignation.

The 46-year-old musician and TV personality had admitted to the allegation and was referred to prosecutors in April, but they dropped his indictment on Tuesday. The girl is believed to have withdrawn her victim report after agreeing to a settlement.

“We apologize from the bottom of our hearts,” said group leader Joshima.

Tokio members said they plan to continue their work for the time being. Yamaguchi has already been suspended from work indefinitely.

“Even if we accept his resignation letter, I still cannot abandon Yamaguchi,” said Kokubun.

The group had been preparing to release an album later this year to mark the 25th anniversary of its debut, but the plan has been dropped, they said.

Last month, Yamaguchi was referred to prosecutors on suspicion of forcibly kissing the girl, who he had met through work, at his home in Tokyo’s Minato Ward in February.

He was drinking alcohol alone on the day of the incident and invited the girl to his home in the evening, according to his lawyer.

The case has rocked the Japanese entertainment industry, prompting the suspension of TV programs, commercials and other advertisements in which Yamaguchi appeared, including a program for youths aired by the country’s public broadcaster NHK.

Tokio had been working as special ambassadors to promote the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games flag tour, which will see replicas of the event’s official flags travel across Japan.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

FOX News personality Sean Hannity attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event in New York April 12. Hannity wants his viewers to put a New York Times article on the special counsel investigation of President Donald Trump "in your fireplace and burn it." He's instead offering a tutorial on the importance of reading. The Times' story on a list of questions that special counsel Robert Mueller wanted to put to Trump in a potential interview upended cable newscasts Monday night, including Hannity's Fox News Channel show.
Sean Hannity seen playing selective battle of sourcing against NYT report
Sean Hannity urged his viewers to put a New York Times article on the special counsel investigation of President Donald Trump "in your fireplace and burn it." Instead, he offered a tutorial on the ...
Art Paul, the original art director for Playboy Magazine, poses in his home studio in Chicago in 2014. Paul, who created Playboy's famous tuxedoed bunny head logo, died of pneumonia on Saturday at a Chicago-area hospital, according to his wife, Suzanne Seed. He was 93.
Playboy's first employee, art director who created bunny logo, dies at 93
Magazine designer Art Paul, who created Playboy's famous tuxedoed bunny head logo, has died. He was 93. Paul died of pneumonia on Saturday at a Chicago-area hospital, according to his wife, Suza...
Actress Ashley Judd speaks at the Milken Institute's 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, Monday.
Ashley Judd sues Harvey Weinstein, saying he wrecked her career after she spurned his advances
Ashley Judd sued Harvey Weinstein on Monday, saying the former movie mogul hurt her acting career in retaliation for her rejecting his sexual advances. In the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Shigeru Joshima (second from right), leader of the Japanese all-male pop group Tokio, speaks at a news conference Wednesday in Tokyo while other group members Masahiro Matsuoka, Tomoya Nagase and Taichi Kokubun look on. | KYODO

, , ,