‘Georges Braque: Metamorphoses’
‘Georges Braque: Metamorphoses’

SHIODOME MUSEUM

by Yukari Tanaka

April 28-June 24

A pioneer of cubism, Georges Braque (1882-1963) was one of the most important artists to revolutionize early 20th-century art through the visual deconstruction and reworking of architectural forms into geometric two-dimensional works.

This comprehensive exhibition of Braque’s work, a first in Japan, is divided into five sections that trace the artist’s career, with a focus on his “Metamorphoses” series. Produced later in Braque’s lifetime, most of the works in this series — the result of his mission to beautify and idealize objects — are on loan from the Musee Georges Braque Metamorphoses in Saint-Die-des-Vosges, France.

Other works on display include earlier landscapes and other paintings, jewelry, sculpture and ceramics.

Shiodome Museum; Panasonic Tokyo Shiodome Bldg. 4F, 1-5-1 Higashi-Shinbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Shiodome Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Wed. 03-5777-8600; www.panasonic.co.jp/es/museum

